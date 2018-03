Penny’s Kitchen is a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our passion is to serve guests full-flavored, traditional, regional American foods in a down-to-earth restaurant atmosphere.” (Courtesy their FB page.)

Facebook here. Menu here.

MONDAY

7:00 AM-6:00PM

TUESDAY

7:00 AM-6:00PM

WEDNESDAY

7:00 AM-6:00PM

THURSDAY

7:00 AM-6:00PM

FRIDAY

7:00 AM-6:00PM

SATURDAY

8:00 AM-5:00 PM

SUNDAY

8:00 AM-2:00 PM