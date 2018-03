Marquette’s newest brewery, Ore Dock Brewing Co., has a long list of award-winning Belgian beers that’ll keep your tab open. This brewery also features live music and has a cozy, rustic atmosphere you’ll be hard pressed to leave.

Taplist here. Facebook here.

Hours:

Monday 12–11PM

Tuesday 12–11PM

Wednesday 12–11PM

Thursday 12–11PM

Friday 12PM–1AM

Saturday 12PM–1AM

Sunday 12–11PM