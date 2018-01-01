North Perk Coffee

Boyne City: Some of the most beautiful landscapes are in northern Michigan, and we feel so fortunate to live here, adventure here, raise a family here, and serve coffee here. It is our mission every day to offer our communities with comfortable and inviting spaces to work, meet, connect or relax. Our baristas are friendly, knowledgeable, and love coffee. For customers we offer fast wireless internet with lots of outlets, have a bookshelves of books to read, take, share, as well as a keep stocked a few card games to enjoy with friends. We partner with local creatives to offer fun events and private parties. As we continue to grow, we hope to feature more nights full of musicians, thinkers, artists … please, we invite you to come and join us! (Courtesy NPC’s website.)

