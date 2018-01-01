Local Flavor Bookstore
125 Water St
Boyne City, MI 49712 (View Map)
About Local Flavor Bookstore
Local Flavor is a Boyne City bookstore, coffee shop and internet cafe with a hometown feel. The store includes a large selection of books, many of which are good quality used books. Store owner, Chris Bandy offers customers a trade-in program where used books can be exchanged for a house credit! You’ll also find a large selection of Michigan-themed books. The store hosts a number of book signing and reading events.
In addition to books, Local Flavor also includes a coffee shop, free Wi-Fi, greeting and gift cards. (Courtesy their website.)
Hours:
Monday thru Thursday 7am – 8pm
Friday and Saturday 7am – 9pm
Sunday 8am – 3pm