Library Restaurant and Brew Pub

Voted one of “The Best Small Towns in America” and set into the rolling hills that edge the Portage Canal Waterway, Houghton is one of the Upper Peninsula’s loveliest towns. Houghton’s business district supports a host of small businesses and shops that sell all kinds of outdoor gear, gifts, and other U.P. treasures. The Library, one of the town’s two breweries, sports a whole cast of its own delicious beer, brewed onsite, directly overlooking the waterway. Order a flight or a couple of pints while you wait for your food—the Library is famous for its pizza and burgers.

Facebook here.

Taplist and menu here.

Hours:

Monday 11:30AM–10PM

Tuesday 11:30AM–10PM

Wednesday 11:30AM–10PM

Thursday 11:30AM–10PM

Friday 11:30AM–11PM

Saturday 11:30AM–11PM

Sunday 11:30AM–10PM