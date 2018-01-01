MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Library Restaurant and Brew Pub

62 Isle Royale St
Houghton, MI 49931 (View Map)

[email protected]

Voted one of “The Best Small Towns in America” and set into the rolling hills that edge the Portage Canal Waterway, Houghton is one of the Upper Peninsula’s loveliest towns. Houghton’s business district supports a host of small businesses and shops that sell all kinds of outdoor gear, gifts, and other U.P. treasures. The Library, one of the town’s two breweries, sports a whole cast of its own delicious beer, brewed onsite, directly overlooking the waterway. Order a flight or a couple of pints while you wait for your food—the Library is famous for its pizza and burgers.

Hours:
Monday 11:30AM–10PM
Tuesday 11:30AM–10PM
Wednesday 11:30AM–10PM
Thursday 11:30AM–10PM
Friday 11:30AM–11PM
Saturday 11:30AM–11PM
Sunday 11:30AM–10PM

Dining Information

Open for:
,
Serves Alcohol
Yes
Seasonal
No
Water View
No
Price

