Lazy Dayz Cottage from Paradise Properties USA ~

This Cottage is a great get-away spot—not on the water but close enough to enjoy it on a daily basis. The beach is across the road and about 3 houses down.

It sleeps up to 8 people and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a fenced-in yard, so it’s a nice area for playing, and a swing set is also on the property. In addition, this house will take pets with the homeowners’ permission. Great little place!!!

It’s right across the street from Torch Lake public access, so you can enjoy the lake for the entire time you’re here. Bring your own boat or rent one—there is a landing right up the road so everything is very easy to get to and doesn’t take a lot of your time. Torch Lake is the third most beautiful lake in the world and with its 19 miles of blue-green tropical water, you will not run out of things to see and do whether on water or land.

You’re just a short drive to the town of Alden which borders the lake. This small town has a lot to offer from unique little shops to enjoyable places to eat. In addition, you are also a short distance away from Traverse City, Elk Rapids, and Bellaire—all offering much to see and do. So don’t let this affordable home slip by. Make your plans today to save your spot in the sun and on the waters of Torch Lake. Hope to see you soon!!!!