Lake Superior Brewing Co. / The Dunes Saloon

The Lake Superior Brewing Company at the Dunes Saloon is a Grand Marais restaurant. From handcrafted beers to delicious brewpub cuisine, you will want to come back again and again. The brewery is known for its spectrum of craft brews and quirky food menu, which includes garlic parmesan popcorn and scotch eggs.

Nestled in the quaint harbor village of Grand Marais near the shore of Lake Superior, it is a unique atmosphere that is unparalleled. Steeped in the history of a harsh environment and life in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the LSBC reflects bygone days while blending in its own contemporary identity.

Tap list here.