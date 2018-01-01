MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Keewanau Brewing Company

408 Shelden Ave
Houghton, MI 49931 (View Map)

Phone:
(906) 482-5596
http://kbc.beer/
[email protected]

About Keewanau Brewing Company

One of the coziest stops you’ll make along your way in the Upper Peninsula is at Keweenaw Brewing Company. KBC is the Upper Peninsula’s most productive brewery, drawing crowds from far and wide with brilliant, aromatic, and famously inexpensive craft brews. KBC also distributes beer across Michigan and well into Wisconsin and Minnesota. Grab a snack then head over to the lounge area to enjoy your beer(s) around the brewery’s irresistibly cozy fireplace.

Facebook here.   Taplist here.

HOURS:
Sunday : Noon – 8 pm
Monday : 3 pm – 10 pm
Tuesday : 3 pm – 10 pm
Wednesday : 3 pm – 10 pm
Thursday : 11 am – 11 pm
Friday : 11 am – 11 pm
Saturday : 11 am – 11 pm

Dining Information

Open for:
Serves Alcohol
Yes
Seasonal
No
Water View
No
Price

Location

