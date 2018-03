Karl’s Cuisine is a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant in the Upper Peninsula.

Karl’s Cuisine, Winery & Brewery offers delicious, wholesome meals in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. Now serving tasty lunches and inspired dinners enhanced by Superior Coast wine, beer and cider. (Courtesy their FB page.)

Menu here.

Tap list here.

Facebook here.

Mon: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tues-Sat: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm