4127 M-75 N
Walloon Lake, MI 49796 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 535-5000
http://hotelwalloon.com/

Hotel Walloon, where guests can enjoy the charm and hospitality of the early twentieth century along with the comforts of every modern amenity. Hotel Walloon adheres to the highest standards of quality, hospitality and character in Northern Michigan.

And for the third year in a row, in 2018, “AAA is pleased to recognize Hotel Walloon as a Four Diamond hotel,” said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings. “These establishments dedicate a significant amount of attention to the little extras that help ensure a consistent and memorable guest experience. To uphold the exceptionally high standards required on a daily basis to attain this rating is an outstanding achievement.”

Settled against the breathtaking backdrop of Walloon Lake, this independently owned and operated boutique hotel features 32 unique, elegant and comfortable guest rooms. Cottage View Rooms: Comfortable cottage view rooms with private balconies overlooking the quaint Walloon Lake Village. Most rooms offer a connecting room option. Lakeside Rooms: Comfortable lakeside rooms with full views of Walloon Lake, ground floor rooms share a covered porch, others offer a private balcony. Most rooms offer a connecting room option. Lakeside Corner Kings: Spacious lakeside rooms with kitchenette and full views of Walloon Lake on Corner of hotel with no balcony. Room types offer connecting room option with a lakeside double queen room. Suites: Spacious one and two bedroom suites with kitchenette, some offering full view and some offering partial views of Walloon Lake. Most suites have a private balcony.
Is this hotel on a body of water?
Yes, Walloon Lake
Waterfront Rooms Available?
Yes
Centrally located between Petoskey, Boyne City, Harbor Springs, Charlevoix, Traverse City and Mackinaw, Hotel Walloon is the perfect “home away from home” to enjoy all the adventure Northern Michigan has to offer.
