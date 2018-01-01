Hotel Walloon, where guests can enjoy the charm and hospitality of the early twentieth century along with the comforts of every modern amenity. Hotel Walloon adheres to the highest standards of quality, hospitality and character in Northern Michigan.

And for the third year in a row, in 2018, “AAA is pleased to recognize Hotel Walloon as a Four Diamond hotel,” said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings. “These establishments dedicate a significant amount of attention to the little extras that help ensure a consistent and memorable guest experience. To uphold the exceptionally high standards required on a daily basis to attain this rating is an outstanding achievement.”