New HotDoggers Coney Island Cafe in Charlevoix, serving Detroit coney dog, Flint coney dog, devil dog, the veggie dog, loose burger, reuben dog and a classic reuben sandwich. Also other hot and cold sammies, salads, loaded Mac & Cheese as well as desserts. Kids Menu, too!

In Petoskey and Bay Harbor, too.

Facebook here.

Hours – Monday through Saturday: 11:00AM – 7:00PM