Historic Farm House from Paradise Properties USA

This is a beautiful spacious Victorian farmhouse built in 1876, and set on 5 acres yet within walking distance to both Clam Lake and Torch Lake. The home offers 5 bedrooms and is situated between the towns of Alden and Bellaire. The closest beach is located right next door to the popular Dockside restaurant.

Bellaire has a full service grocery store, gas stations and is the home of Short’s Brewery, an award-winning microbrewery and restaurant.

The small quaint town of Alden is just a 10-minute drive. It is known for its flower-lined streets, where everyone you meet offers a friendly greeting. Alden has several restaurants, 2 ice cream shops and Higgins General Store as well as cute boutique stores. There is a park with tennis and basketball courts, a playground and public boat launch. There is also a public library and community center. The famous Torch Lake Sandbar is just a short boat ride away at the south end of the lake.

The home has a wide open yard and nearby woods. A large wraparound deck overlooks the property, providing a wonderful outdoor dining and lounging spot. There are plenty of chairs and other outdoor furniture for your relaxation needs, as well as a gas grill. The large yard includes a fire pit and is perfect for picnic, sunning and outdoor sports.