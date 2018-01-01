MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Hereford & Hops

624 Ludington Street #501
Escanaba, MI 49829 (View Map)

Phone:
(906) 789-1945
http://www.herefordandhops.com/
[email protected]

About Hereford & Hops

One of the Upper Peninsula’s lowermost port towns, Escanaba boasts some of the U.P.’s most gorgeous views and adventure opportunities. Explore trails, fish for walleye and bass, admire Lake Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc, and drink some unforgettable beers! Hereford & Hops is Escanaba’s sole brewery but features just the right variety of styles. The brewery offers an awesome seasonal selection, which includes a Christmas Ale that changes in flavor and style each year. Stop in for a beer or two and snag some food while you’re at it.

Menu here.  Tap list here.  Facebook here.

Hours:
Monday 11AM–10PM
Tuesday 11AM–10PM
Wednesday 11AM–10PM
Thursday 11AM–10PM
Friday 11AM–10PM
Saturday 11AM–10PM
Sunday 12–9PM

Dining Information

Open for:
,
Serves Alcohol
Yes
Seasonal
No
Water View
No
Price

