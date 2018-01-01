MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Happy’s Taco Shop

251 S M75
Boyne City, MI 49712 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 330-9408
https://www.happystacoshop.com
[email protected]

About Happy’s Taco Shop

Boyne City food truck: We source our ingredients locally when it’s possible and try to find the best alternatives when it’s not. We prepare as much as we can in-house, including making all our own hot sauces, salsas and sausages. Our goal is to offer reasonably-priced, fun food that everyone can enjoy. Aside from making good food, we also want to become involved in Northern Michigan’s growing cultures of art, music, and outdoor recreation. (Courtesy of their FB page.)

Menu here.    Facebook here.

Friday – Saturday // 11-9pm
Sunday // 11-4:30pm

Dining Information

Open for:
,
Serves Alcohol
No
Seasonal
No
Water View
No
Price

Location

