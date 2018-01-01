Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, a four-season destination resort, dining and meeting place located in Traverse City. The resort is also home to Aerie Restaurant & Lounge offering a 16th-floor panorama of East Bay and regional fine dining. Music on weekends.

Dinner, Bar, $$-$$$

Sweetwater American Bistro–Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner* $$

The Clubhouse Grille–Open seasonally with steaks, chops and fish $$

Click on each restaurant for hours and menus.