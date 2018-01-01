MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Grand Traverse Pie Company – Petoskey

316 E. Mitchell Street
Petoskey, MI 49770 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 348-4060
[email protected]

The Grand Traverse Pie Company is a restaurant and pie shop which began in Traverse City, Michigan, and now has 16 locations in Michigan and Indiana. We offer more than just amazing pie (featured on the Today Show and endorsed by Mario Batali), we also serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Customers love our sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, quiche, pot pies, pasties, baked goods, and coffee. We also serve as a WiFi cafe destination in our communities. The Grand Traverse Pie Company strives to support Michigan business by using Michigan products, ingredients, and vendors. (Courtesy their FB page.)

Menu here.  Facebook here.

Hours:
Sunday Closed
Monday 7AM–6:30PM
Tuesday 7AM–6:30PM
Wednesday 7AM–6:30PM
Thursday 7AM–6:30PM
Friday 7AM–6:30PM
Saturday 8AM–6:30PM

