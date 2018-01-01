Grand Traverse Pie Company – Petoskey

The Grand Traverse Pie Company is a restaurant and pie shop which began in Traverse City, Michigan, and now has 16 locations in Michigan and Indiana. We offer more than just amazing pie (featured on the Today Show and endorsed by Mario Batali), we also serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Customers love our sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, quiche, pot pies, pasties, baked goods, and coffee. We also serve as a WiFi cafe destination in our communities. The Grand Traverse Pie Company strives to support Michigan business by using Michigan products, ingredients, and vendors. (Courtesy their FB page.)

Menu here. Facebook here.

Hours:

Sunday Closed

Monday 7AM–6:30PM

Tuesday 7AM–6:30PM

Wednesday 7AM–6:30PM

Thursday 7AM–6:30PM

Friday 7AM–6:30PM

Saturday 8AM–6:30PM