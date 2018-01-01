A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort

MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

(54) Holes of championship golf; Sundance, which was named the 3rd best new course in the country in 2006, the original Torch course rated 4 stars by Golf Digest, and our newest addition Antrim Dells, also rated 4 stars by the Golf Digest.

1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom suites, condominiums and villas, most overlooking beautiful Torch Lake. Condominiums and villas featuring full kitchens, living rooms with fireplaces, deck/patio, gas grills and wireless internet. Economical stay & play packages and weekly rentals available. Boat launch and public beaches on Torch Lake and Lake Michigan just minutes away. Restaurants on site at both A-Ga-Ming and Antrim Dells serving delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners! (Courtesy their FB page.)

Facebook here.

    627 A-Ga-Ming Dr
    Kewadin, MI 49648
    Get Directions