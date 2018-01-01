Freighter’s Restaurant
240 W. Portage Ave.
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 (View Map)
About Freighter’s Restaurant
Enjoy watching the ships passing through the Soo Locks as you dine in the award-winning Freighters Restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie.
Monday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Tuesday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Wednesday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Thursday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Friday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Saturday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Sunday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm