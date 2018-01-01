MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Reset View: List | Map | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Freighter’s Restaurant

240 W. Portage Ave.
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 (View Map)

Phone:
(906) 632-4100
http://www.saultstemarie.com/member-detail/freighters-restaurant/

About Freighter’s Restaurant

Enjoy watching the ships passing through the Soo Locks as you dine in the award-winning Freighters Restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie.

Menu options here.

Monday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Tuesday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Wednesday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Thursday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Friday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Saturday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm
Sunday:
6:30am – 2:00pm
5:00pm – 9:00pm

Dining Information

Open for:
, ,
Serves Alcohol
No
Seasonal
No
Water View
No
Price

Location

  • Freighter’s Restaurant

    240 W. Portage Ave.
    Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
    Get Directions

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing