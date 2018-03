Frank’s Place is a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant in the Upper Peninsula.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner menus are here. Facebook page is here.

SUMMER HOURS:

Mon 6:00 am – 8:30 pm

Tue 6:00 am – 8:30 pm

Wed 6:00 am – 8:30 pm

Thu 6:00 am – 8:30 pm

Fri 6:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sat 6:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sun 6:00 am – 8:30 pm

WINTER HOURS:

Sun and Mon 6 am to 3 pm

Tues, Wed, Thurs 6 am to 8 pm

Fri and Sat 6 am to 8:30 pm