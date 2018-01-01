Elk Rapids Victorian from Paradise Properties USA ~

Charming Victorian home in downtown Elk Rapids and directly across the street from a fantastic public park area and beach on beautiful Lake Michigan!! This is a historic home and it offers all the charm of yesteryear with all the modern conveniences. 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Will sleep 8-10.

You’re within walking distance of downtown Elk Rapids, so bring your bike and explore the area. Or bring your boat; there is a nearby landing so you can enjoy the waters of Lake Michigan, or cross over and boat Elk Lake as well.

This wonderful Victorian home lets you decide what to do next since you are centrally located and the choice is yours. Traverse City is just a short drive away where there are lots of things going on all summer long. If you are a wine connoisseur, the Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas offer a large number of wineries and tasting facilities. Don’t forget to check out the smaller surrounding towns and see their charm as well. You will have plenty to do and see while you are here.

This home is a place that many renters love to come back to year after year so don’t miss out on your chance to discover all there is to see and do, and experience the charm of the house for yourself. It even has central air … so sit back and relax and enjoy your stay.

$2300 weekly.