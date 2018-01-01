Elk Rapids Sunset Chalet from Paradise Properties USA ~

Enjoy sunsets and play on the 100′ of private beach!!! Enjoy a quiet walk (on a non-busy residential road) to the village of Elk Rapids and enjoy a movie, or eat and shop. This is truly a sought-after location because it is close to everything, yet far enough away to be peaceful and quiet. So sit back and enjoy your vacation here.

This chalet sleeps 6 in the two bedrooms plus an open loft bedroom where you can view the awesome sunsets. This is being able to enjoy to the fullest what Northern Michigan has to offer!!!

You are a very short distance to Traverse City and all of your favorite summer activities. Some of the surrounding smaller towns like Elk Rapids have much to offer as well. You’ll never run out of things to do or see while you’re here. Bring your boat or rent one and boat the upper Chain of Lakes. This chalet offers all of these things to do right at your fingertips—you just need to decide where to start first!!