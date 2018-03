Cup of the Day is a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant in the Upper Peninsula. Coffee place with delicious coffee, mochas, sandwiches and free WiFi.

Menu here.

Facebook here.

Our Hours:

Monday & Friday – 7:15 AM to 5:00 PM

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday – 7:15 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday – 8:15 Am to 3:00 PM

Sunday – Closed – Our Day of Rest