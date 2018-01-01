Crystal Waters from Paradise Properties USA ~

This well-maintained cottage is a wonderful spot to spend some time relaxing and unwinding. Sunsets here are not to be missed. The cottage offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and will sleep 10 max. This home will not disappoint—take a look and see!!!

You have just a short drive to Alden where you can enjoy the small quaint shops and restaurants, and to Bellaire, home to Short’s Brewery and some challenging golf courses. Elk Rapids or Traverse City are also just a modest drive away. There’s much to enjoy on your vacation with all northern Michigan has to offer. Or you may just want to sit back and relax and do nothing!!!!

If you bring your boat or rent one, you can boat out on Torch Lake and to the many connecting lakes. There is a mooring anchor so you can tie up the boat.