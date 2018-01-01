Craven Pond Cottage from Paradise Properties USA ~

This cute cabin is a true northern Michigan getaway. Sitting on 11 acres with 350 feet of frontage on serene Craven Pond in Bellaire, this comfortable, cozy cabin has it all. There is a large updated modern kitchen, a huge stone fireplace, plenty of comfortable seating, a walk-in shower in the one bathroom, and with its 2 bedrooms, this cabin will sleep up to 6 people.

Craven Pond is sitting right outside your door. Enjoy a large outdoor deck, gardens, walkways and dock down by the water. Try your hand at fishing or maybe kayaking. It’s a very relaxing setting. Yet this cabin is just minutes to downtown Bellaire, where you can enjoy shopping, dining & Short’s Brewery. And you are just minutes to Shanty Creek & Schuss Mountain for world class golf and skiing.

Bellaire is right in the heart of the Chain of Lakes. Enjoy beautiful nearby lakes for boating and swimming. Make sure you check out Torch Lake—considered to be the third most beautiful lake in the world.