Clan’s End from Paradise Properties USA ~

Clam’s End cottage is on a quiet dead end street, near the east end of Clam Lake and the Grass River area.

This cute cottage has a large kitchen area, open to the living room, over-looking the lake. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, sleeps 6.

The waterside deck allows you to sit out and enjoy the wildlife and boats! Bring your boat or rent one and keep it tied up on the dock.

Just a short boat ride into Torch Lake, or Lake Bellaire. Located between the quaint towns of Alden (on Torch Lake) and Bellaire (home of Short’s Brewery) Enjoy shopping, dining and world class golf courses. Just an hour and a half north is the Mackinaw Bridge … drive across it or take a ferry and check out Mackinac Island. This cottage gives you so much right within your reach!! It’s just a matter of what you choose to do.

$1200 Weekly