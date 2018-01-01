Clam Lake Up North Escape from Paradise Properties USA ~

All new furnishings and a huge lakeside deck!!! Nice large yard and a large dock to tie up your boat. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and easily sleeps 6.

The cottage sits on the north side of Clam Lake and is just a couple minutes to Torch Lake—this is a must see!!!!! This home has been well cared for and has new furnishings … so nice inside you may want to just stay in!!!! Although you are very close to Alden and Bellaire, Elk Rapids and Traverse City are just a short drive away. Or just relax and enjoy the house and the lake. Bring your boat or rent one and head out on Torch Lake and see the breath-taking beauty its 19 miles of water has to offer!!! You can also boat the upper Chain of Lakes …..so you’ll not run out of things to do.

$2300.00 weekly.