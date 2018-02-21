Chief Cottage Condo from Paradise Properties USA ~

CHIEF COTTAGE CONDO – UPPER UNIT – This well-appointed condo sits right on the Chief Golf course at Shanty Creek Resort … 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Will sleep up to 6. This modern condo has an open floor plan. Great views of the golf course and outdoor deck for enjoying the beautiful outdoors. Fully stocked kitchen, gas fireplace in living room, 2 large bedrooms and baths.

For larger groups, rent the lower duplicate connected unit as well. Enjoy resort amenities such as pool, golf courses and downhill skiing. Just minutes to the quaint town of Bellaire. Enjoying shopping, dining and the well-known Short’s Micro Brewery. While in the area, enjoy boating and/or swimming in beautiful Torch Lake, considered the third most beautiful lake in the world. Enjoy the finest Northern Michigan has to offer.