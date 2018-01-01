Chateau Chantal Winery and B&B

A charming Traverse City winery and luxury inn with breathtaking views of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay.

Immerse yourself in Chateau Chantal. Our vision is to offer a unique experience in Northern Hospitality that combines vineyard and winery, B&B lodging and friendly company, all in a relaxing rural landscape featuring breathtaking views, local beaches, trails and quiet country roads. We are located just 12 miles North of Traverse City, on M-37, Old Mission Peninsula. Our B&B guests enjoy exceptional amenities. From cozy rooms to spacious suites, featuring views of vineyards and fresh water, terrace or balcony, wet bar, whirlpool tub, high ceilings, and elegant furnishings. The inn itself offers fireplaces and sitting areas, ample breakfasts and attentive front desk staff.

