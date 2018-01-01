Copper Harbor’s first and only microbrewery, and the first in Keweenaw county in over a hundred years. Bringing hand crafted beer to you is our goal while infusing it with the fun and beauty of the surrounding area. (credit: Brickside’s facebook page)

“Where the road ends” at the northernmost tip of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, you’ll come to Copper Harbor. Charming novelty shops and an old-time candy store line the streets, and miles of breathtaking hiking trails edge the bluest parts of Lake Superior. Just steps from the water’s edge sits Brickside Brewery. The tiny brewpub offers a hearty list of brews, including their signature Quincy Brown.

Facebook here.

Hours:

Monday 3–9PM

Tuesday 3–9PM

Wednesday 3–9PM

Thursday 3–9PM

Friday 3–11PM

Saturday 3–11PM

Sunday 3–11PM