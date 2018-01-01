Boyne: The Beach House Restaurant

Boyne Falls: The Beach House Restaurant is the perfect place to grab a quick bite between activities – or to settle in for live patio entertainment on warm Friday or Saturday evening.

With a menu that spans from local walleye, perch, and salmon to steaks, scallops, pasta and pizza, there are choices to suit any appetite. And with our complementary putting green and shuffleboard court, there’s room for kids to kick back – while mom and dad wind down at sunset with a lakeside cocktail at the Happy Tiki Bar.

The Beach House also offers its famous Sunday Brunch from 10am to 2pm, with chef-attended omelet and pasta stations — and a menu-full of tempting brunchables to tempt your taste buds. (Courtesy Boyne Beach House website.)

Menu here.

Summer hours – open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday brunch – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.