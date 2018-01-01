BJ’s Retreat from Paradise Properties USA~

BJ’s RETREAT – 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath. This home sleeps 8, which includes the unfinished bunk house. Sitting on the east side of Torch Lake, just a couple miles north of Alden. This cottage is peaceful and has outdoor space to enjoy. The cottage does sit back from the water a bit. Water access is about 300-400 feet south of the house itself. (You cannot see the water access from the cottage.) There is a mooring anchor where you can tie up a boat (which also cannot be seen from the house). The house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. There is a separate unfinished bunk house, with sleeping for the youngsters there as well.

A reasonable way to stay. It offers you a large open back yard that runs along the water and you have your own beach frontage just a short walk from the house. So sit in the evening and enjoy the view of Torch Lake and/or build a fire in the fire pit and roast marshmallows for s’mores and talk about all the fun you had that day and make plans for the next day. $2200 weekly.