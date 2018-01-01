Birch Lodge #4 from Paradise Properties USA ~

Birch Lodge Cabin #4 sleeps 4. Just a few short steps from Lake Huron, it is one of five cabins at the Birch Lodge.

A short drive to Mackinaw City or Cheboygan. Two-story cabin with lower deck and the 2nd story balcony. We have two cabins here – both are very well kept and very clean—the perfect Up North getaway on the shores of Lake Huron with views of Mackinaw Island & Bois Blanc Island. Watch freighters go by from this shared frontage. It offers 1 bedroom,1 loft bedroom and 2 baths. Sleeps 4 comfortably.

Maybe you just want to relax, well this is the place to do just that. This is a cottage you will never get tired of visiting !!!

WE HAVE 2 CABINS HERE FOR RENT! $1300.00 weekly.