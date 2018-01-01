Bellaire Lanes and Games

Bellaire‘s BLG features an eight-lane bowling alley, ready for league and open play, birthday parties, and more! Additional features include a Pro Shop, arcade, laser tag, a sit down restaurant with a new and exciting menu, expanded and renovated kitchen, and renovated bar. (Courtesy their FB page.)

Facebook here.

Hours:

Thursday 3–11PM

Friday 12PM–12AM

Saturday 12PM–12AM

Sunday 12PM–12AM

Monday 3–11PM

Tuesday 3–11PM

Wednesday 3–11PM