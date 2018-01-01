MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Reset View: List | Map

Bellaire Lanes and Games

4800 S. M-88
Bellaire, MI 49615 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 350-7373
https://bellairelanesandgames.com/
[email protected]

About Bellaire Lanes and Games

Bellaire‘s BLG features an eight-lane bowling alley, ready for league and open play, birthday parties, and more! Additional features include a Pro Shop, arcade, laser tag, a sit down restaurant with a new and exciting menu, expanded and renovated kitchen, and renovated bar. (Courtesy their FB page.)

Facebook here.

Hours:
Thursday 3–11PM
Friday 12PM–12AM
Saturday 12PM–12AM
Sunday 12PM–12AM
Monday 3–11PM
Tuesday 3–11PM
Wednesday 3–11PM

Activities
,

Location

  • Bellaire Lanes and Games

    4800 S. M-88
    Bellaire, MI 49615
    Get Directions