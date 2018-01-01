Bellaire Lanes and Games
4800 S. M-88
Bellaire, MI 49615 (View Map)
About Bellaire Lanes and Games
Bellaire‘s BLG features an eight-lane bowling alley, ready for league and open play, birthday parties, and more! Additional features include a Pro Shop, arcade, laser tag, a sit down restaurant with a new and exciting menu, expanded and renovated kitchen, and renovated bar. (Courtesy their FB page.)
Hours:
Thursday 3–11PM
Friday 12PM–12AM
Saturday 12PM–12AM
Sunday 12PM–12AM
Monday 3–11PM
Tuesday 3–11PM
Wednesday 3–11PM