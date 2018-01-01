Bayside Cottage from Paradise Properties USA ~

Enjoy this quiet setting on East Grand Traverse Bay/Lake Michigan in this cute 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage with 100 feet of private beach frontage. Enjoy awesome sunsets nightly across Grand Traverse Bay. Relax to the sound of waves lapping the shoreline. Stroll for a mile by the water and enjoy the birds, wildlife, and sugar sand beach. The water is shallow at the shoreline with a sandy bottom. The depth increases gradually. Very safe for children with lots of clean sand to play in and build sand castles. Comfortable interior allows you to enjoy this cottage. The perfect place to enjoy peace and quiet and recharge yourself! Sleeps 6 maximum.