Barn House from Paradise Properties USA ~

This old barn has been converted into living space and is so very unique … close to the east side of Torch Lake and just minutes to the town of Bellaire, Shanty Creek Resort and Short’s Brewery. Outside deck with awning.

This home will not disappoint—room to roam and has 2 plus bedrooms and 2.5 baths—will sleep 10. Central air, WIFI, pets allowed with owners’ approval. This is a very cool rental … an old barn converted to living area; you don’t see that everyday!!! Lots of room for all inside and out—this is located in a quiet area but is still close to the water and the town of Bellaire and Alden. Traverse City is just a short drive away. Not a place to overlook ….this home is something family groups can come up to and enjoy. And it is one that many will want to come back to year after year and make more memories. Close to Torch Lake.

$1995.00 per week.