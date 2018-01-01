American Spoon Gelato Cafe
413 E. Lake
Petoskey, MI 49770 (View Map)
About American Spoon Gelato Cafe
American Spoon Gelato Cafe is a Petoskey restaurant. Culinary luminary and co-owner Larry Forgione developed recipes for this gleaming black-and-white full-service cafe serving scrumptious panini, soup, salad, gourmet pizzas and Northern Michigan-flavored gelato. Fresh, innovative local cuisine with a view of Petoskey’s historic Pennsylvania Park. Enjoy breakfast, lunch with a full bar and 24 flavors of housemade gelato.
HOURS:
Fri – Sun: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Closed Mon – Thurs