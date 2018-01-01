MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

American Spoon Gelato Cafe

413 E. Lake
Petoskey, MI 49770 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 347-7004
https://www.spoon.com/
[email protected]

About American Spoon Gelato Cafe

American Spoon Gelato Cafe is a Petoskey restaurant.  Culinary luminary and co-owner Larry Forgione developed recipes for this gleaming black-and-white full-service cafe serving scrumptious panini, soup, salad, gourmet pizzas and Northern Michigan-flavored gelato.  Fresh, innovative local cuisine with a view of Petoskey’s historic Pennsylvania Park.  Enjoy breakfast, lunch with a full bar and 24 flavors of housemade gelato.

HOURS:
Fri – Sun: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Closed Mon – Thurs

 

Dining Information

Open for:
,
Serves Alcohol
Yes
Seasonal
No
Water View
No
Price

Location

