Alden Terrace Cottage from Paradise Properties USA ~

Step back in time and enjoy this lovely cottage sitting on a quiet dead-end road in the quaint town of Alden, next to Torch Lake.

This remodeled older cottage is spacious and comfortable. Offering updated kitchen with newer appliances, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

There is a large outside back deck overlooking the peaceful hillside woods. The front enclosed porch is another great place to sit and relax.

You can walk to the depot park on Torch Lake to swim, play volley ball, or walk into town and enjoy shopping, dining & wine tasting. Bring your boat! The Alden boat launch is just two minutes away. You will love this house!

Sleeps 8 maximum. $1995.00 per week.