A. Papano’s Pizza
9672 US 31
Interlochen, MI 49643 (View Map)
About A. Papano’s Pizza
Interlochen is known for the Interlochen Arts Academy, two beautiful lakes and, since 1999, fabulous hometown pizza. The Interlochen location of A. Papanos Pizza is so popular, that in 2011 it moved across the street into a new store with a much larger dining room. Offering family friendly dining, take out and fast delivery service! (Courtesy their website.)
Monday 11AM–10PM
Tuesday 11AM–10PM
Wednesday 11AM–10PM
Thursday 11AM–10PM
Friday 11AM–11PM
Saturday 11AM–11PM
Sunday 11AM–10PM