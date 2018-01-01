Cheers, Beers, and Fantastic Food! Extensive Menu I Daily Lunch Specials I Wednesday Mexican Night with 1.99 Margaritas and Fajita Specials I Thursday Night Oriental Menu | Friday Night Fish Specials | Saturday Night Rib Specials I Daily Breakfast and so much more! Remember, our restaurant closes one hour prior to bar closing. (credit: JRB’s facebook page)

The town of Ishpeming is known as the birthplace of organized skiing and is home to the National Ski Hall of Fame. In case that fact doesn’t seem like reason enough to visit, we’ve found this awesome little gastropub to include on your brewery tour; Jasper Ridge Brewery opened 20 years ago, and has since worked to perfect its brewing craft. Jasper Ridge hosts a rotating cast of seasonal beers, but always has a carefully chosen set of wheat beers that pair perfectly with the brewery’s mouthwatering burgers. (Courtesy MyNorth.com)

Monday to Saturday 11am-11pm / Sunday 9 am-10pm