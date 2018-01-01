Slaw with Maple Vinaigrette and Spicy Maple Pecans

The subdued, earthy sweetness of maple syrup is luscious drizzled on desserts or as the foil to salty bacon on a plate of waffles. But it works deliciously, too, as the balancing ingredient in a simple cider vinaigrette. This fabulous maple vinaigrette recipe is perfect to use on a spinach salad with bacon and a hardboiled egg or to dress this crisp slaw recipe below. The dressing’s tangy-sweetness complements the crunchy cabbage and apples, a smidgen of creamy, sharp Gorgonzola and spicy-sweet maple pecans. (Note: Besides being a delicious slaw topper, the maple pecans are irresistible with a glass of white wine, or crushed and baked into homemade shortbread.)

Maple fanatic? Make maple candy and chase it down with some maple lemonade.

Ingredients Maple vinaigrette: 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup walnut oil

3 tablespoons Michigan maple syrup

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Spiced maple pecans: 3 cups pecan halves

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter

1 1/4 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

2 tablespoons Michigan maple syrup Slaw: 1/2 head green cabbage, cored and shredded

3 Granny Smith apples, julienned

1/2 cup Gorgonzola crumbles