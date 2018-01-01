MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All

Prosciutto Asparagus Roll Ups

Categories: , ,

Get more of Martha’s asparagus recipes in the featured article Feast of Green.

Ingredients

  • ¼ pound prosciutto or speck (smoked prosciutto)
  • ½ pound of asparagus trimmed
  • 1 cup of arugula
  • 2 tablespoon shallot  vinaigrette (my house dressing) or your favorite vinaigrette
  • Fresh ground pepper
  • Chives for garnish

Preparation

Thinly slice prosciutto (8–10 slices). Blanch asparagus and chill. Toss arugula with vinaigrette. Lay out 1 slice of prosciutto. Put 2–3 asparagus spears horizontally along with the arugula. Finish the rest of the asparagus roll ups and chill for ½ hour. When ready to serve, slice on the diagonal and arrange on platter. Sprinkle with olive oil and fresh pepper. Garnish with chives.