Prosciutto Asparagus Roll Ups

Thinly slice prosciutto (8–10 slices). Blanch asparagus and chill. Toss arugula with vinaigrette. Lay out 1 slice of prosciutto. Put 2–3 asparagus spears horizontally along with the arugula. Finish the rest of the asparagus roll ups and chill for ½ hour. When ready to serve, slice on the diagonal and arrange on platter. Sprinkle with olive oil and fresh pepper. Garnish with chives.