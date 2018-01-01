Prosciutto Asparagus Roll Ups
Get more of Martha’s asparagus recipes in the featured article Feast of Green.
Ingredients
- ¼ pound prosciutto or speck (smoked prosciutto)
- ½ pound of asparagus trimmed
- 1 cup of arugula
- 2 tablespoon shallot vinaigrette (my house dressing) or your favorite vinaigrette
- Fresh ground pepper
- Chives for garnish
Preparation
Thinly slice prosciutto (8–10 slices). Blanch asparagus and chill. Toss arugula with vinaigrette. Lay out 1 slice of prosciutto. Put 2–3 asparagus spears horizontally along with the arugula. Finish the rest of the asparagus roll ups and chill for ½ hour. When ready to serve, slice on the diagonal and arrange on platter. Sprinkle with olive oil and fresh pepper. Garnish with chives.