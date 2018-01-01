Maple Pecan Ice Cream
Since 1977 Sally Berlin has been building a home elements power zone at her Crystal Crate & Cargo, tucked into the tucked-away village of Beulah. On her crowded, colorful shelves find cookware, specialty foods and a dizzying array of kitchen gadgets, among them the Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker. Just the thing, Sally tells us, to help sweeten a temperamental early spring day when Michigan maple syrup is fresh on the shelves. This recipe for Maple Pecan Ice Cream has been specifically tailored to that Cuisinart. The recipe may be adaptable to other home ice cream makers by following instructions for eggless ice cream.
Makes about 5 cups
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 2/3 cup Michigan maple syrup (grade B), plus more for drizzling
- 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
- Pinch Kosher salt
- 2 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 3/4 cup toasted chopped pecans
Preparation
In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, maple syrup, brown sugar and salt until the sugar is dissolved. Whisk in the heavy cream. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours and up to overnight. Whisk mixture again and pour into ice cream maker.
Pour the mixture into the mixing bowl of the Cuisinart Ice Cream & Gelato Maker. Begin checking at 40 minutes. About 5 minutes before the ice cream has finished, add the chopped nuts through the mix-in opening.
If a firmer consistency is desired, transfer to an airtight container and place in the freezer for about 2 hours. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving.
Drizzle scooped ice cream with maple syrup and serve.