maple pecan ice cream

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, maple syrup, brown sugar and salt until the sugar is dissolved. Whisk in the heavy cream. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours and up to overnight. Whisk mixture again and pour into ice cream maker.

Pour the mixture into the mixing bowl of the Cuisinart Ice Cream & Gelato Maker. Begin checking at 40 minutes. About 5 minutes before the ice cream has finished, add the chopped nuts through the mix-in opening.

If a firmer consistency is desired, transfer to an airtight container and place in the freezer for about 2 hours. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving.

Drizzle scooped ice cream with maple syrup and serve.