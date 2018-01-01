Hickory Smoked Apples

Soak hickory chips in water for one hour, then drain.

Prepare a charcoal grill for indirect grilling by setting up a three-zone fire—move the hot charcoal into two equal piles on either side of the grate. Place a disposable pan filled with water between the two hot charcoal piles.

Using a melon baller, hallow the core of the apple, creating a cavity in each apple. Take out the stem and the seeds but leave the bottom intact to hold in the filling.

Fill the cavity of each apple with: 1/2 tablespoon whipped cream cheese, 1/2 tablespoon apricot jam, 1/2 tablespoon dark brown sugar, and top with a bit of butter.

Place apples on grill over drip pan—do not place directly on heat. Add drained chips to both piles of hot coals. Cover grill and adjust vent holes to maintain a 350-degree fire for 45 minutes to one hour and a half. Apples should be a beautiful brown and soft to the touch. Serve at once.