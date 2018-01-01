Grilled Asparagus Salad with Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Heat one teaspoon wild leek oil in metal grill pan over medium low heat. Remove woody stems from six asparagus stalks per salad.

Grill asparagus in covered grill pan for one minute, stir and grill covered for one additional minute before removing from heat.

In a large glass jar, mix one half cup Roasted Asparagus Leek Salsa Verde with six tablespoons wild leek oil and two tablespoons wild leek vinegar. Stir Salsa Verde Vinaigrette well and reserve.

Per salad, plate two cups salad greens, one cup pea shoots, six asparagus stalks, one cup Cucumber Herb Salsa and top with one-two tablespoons Salsa Verde Vinaigrette.