Grilled Asparagus Salad with Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Northern Michigan Recipes: The Intentional Minimalist blogger Kristin Celeste Shroeger never disappoints with her wholesome and downright delicious meals! This minimalist farm-to-table recipe is created with local fresh produce paired with homemade infused oils, dressings, marinades, pestos and sauces. By eating seasonally, we reap the benefits of good health through nutrition from fresh, unprocessed and sustainable produce.
Look for more of Kristin’s fresh and tasty recipes on her blog The Intentional Minimalist!
Ingredients
- Wild leek infused olive oil (recipe link)
- Farm fresh local asparagus
- Roasted Asparagus Leek Salsa Verde (recipe link)
- Local wild leek vinegar
- Farm fresh local salad greens
- Farm fresh local pea shoots
- Cucumber Herb Salsa (recipe link)
Preparation
Heat one teaspoon wild leek oil in metal grill pan over medium low heat. Remove woody stems from six asparagus stalks per salad.
Grill asparagus in covered grill pan for one minute, stir and grill covered for one additional minute before removing from heat.
In a large glass jar, mix one half cup Roasted Asparagus Leek Salsa Verde with six tablespoons wild leek oil and two tablespoons wild leek vinegar. Stir Salsa Verde Vinaigrette well and reserve.
Per salad, plate two cups salad greens, one cup pea shoots, six asparagus stalks, one cup Cucumber Herb Salsa and top with one-two tablespoons Salsa Verde Vinaigrette.