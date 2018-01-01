Gaijin’s Miso Tare

Tare is the seasoning for ramen, “the soul of the bowl,” it is one of the things that makes ramen different than other soup. We use 1.5 ounces in the bottom of each bowl (per 12 ounces broth). This Tare also is great for stir-fry.

—Simon Joseph, owner of Gaijin

Ingredients 1 1/4 cup miso

4 tablespoons Toban Djan (fermented spicy bean paste)

3 ounces saké

6 ounces mirin

2 tablespoons sesame oil

4 tablespoons tamari soy sauce

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger