Eggnog Crème Brûlée

For Eggnog Crème

Position rack in center of the oven preheated to 325 degrees. Arrange 8 (1/2-cup) ramekins or custard cups in a large metal baking pan.

Combine heavy cream, nutmeg, salt, vanilla, and cinnamon stick in a pot and bring to boil in heavy medium saucepan. Cover with lid and turn off heat and allow to infuse the flavors for 30 minutes.

Combine sugar, yolks, and brandy in a heatproof bowl and whisk to blend. Bring heavy cream to a simmer again and slowly add to the egg mixture (continue mixing them with a whisk so you don’t cook the eggs). Strain the mixture (to strain out the cinnamon stick and to make sure no cooked egg yolks end in the custard base).

Divide the custard between the baking dishes. Transfer to oven and then pour enough boiling water into baking pan to come halfway up sides of dish. Bake until custard is just set around edges, about 30 to 45 minutes, depending on your oven (custard will be soft in center). Remove dishes from water bath. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate at least 6 hours.

For Brûlée

To brûlée, combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, and nutmeg and sprinkle evenly over top of custards. Use a hand torch to carefully melt the sugar. Place the custards back in the fridge for 15 minutes to set. Garnish with whipped cream if desired before serving.