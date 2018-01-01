Creamy Avocado & White Bean Wrap

Whisk vinegar, oil, chipotle chile and salt in a medium bowl. Add cabbage, carrot and cilantro; toss to combine. Mash beans and avocado in another medium bowl with a potato masher or fork. Stir in cheese and onion. To assemble the wraps, spread about 1/2 cup of the bean-avocado mixture onto a wrap (or tortilla) and top with about 2/3 cup of the cabbage-carrot slaw. Roll up. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut the wraps in half to serve, if desired.

Ingredient Note: Chipotle chilies in adobo sauce are smoked jalapeños packed in a flavorful sauce. Look for the small cans in the Mexican foods section at Oryana. Once opened, they’ll keep at least 2 weeks in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer. For convenience, freeze small amounts in an ice cube tray and use as needed. Serves four.