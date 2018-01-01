Creamy Avocado & White Bean Wrap
Traverse City’s Oryana Natural Foods Market along with Crystal Mountain Resort, TCAPS, Cherry Capital Foods and Goodwill Industries are all helping to turn kids on to healthy foods at the Northwestern Michigan Fair’s Kids Food Booth. One staple on the booth menu are healthy wrap sandwiches. Let kids discover the spicy side of life with Oryana’s recipe (courtesy of eatingwell.com) Creamy Avocado & White Bean Wrap.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce (see Note)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 medium carrot, shredded
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 15-ounce can white beans, rinsed
- 1 ripe avocado
- ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced red onion or green onion
- 4 8- to 10-inch whole-wheat wraps or tortillas
Preparation
Whisk vinegar, oil, chipotle chile and salt in a medium bowl. Add cabbage, carrot and cilantro; toss to combine. Mash beans and avocado in another medium bowl with a potato masher or fork. Stir in cheese and onion. To assemble the wraps, spread about 1/2 cup of the bean-avocado mixture onto a wrap (or tortilla) and top with about 2/3 cup of the cabbage-carrot slaw. Roll up. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut the wraps in half to serve, if desired.
Ingredient Note: Chipotle chilies in adobo sauce are smoked jalapeños packed in a flavorful sauce. Look for the small cans in the Mexican foods section at Oryana. Once opened, they’ll keep at least 2 weeks in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer. For convenience, freeze small amounts in an ice cube tray and use as needed. Serves four.