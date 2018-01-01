Chai Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting
Sari King of Crazy Woman Cookies in Boyne City shares her recipe for chai cookies with cream cheese frosting just in time for the holiday season.
Find more of Sari’s cookie recipes in the December 2014 issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine. (Get your copy here!)
Or view them on MyNorth:
- Bocca di Nonna with Earl Grey Ganache
- Lavender Cookies with White Chocolate Ganache
- Chocolate Chip Dipped in Dark Chocolate with White Chocolate Design
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Dipped in Dark Chocolate and Peppermint Candy
Ingredients
Chai Cookies
- 8 ounces unsalted butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon chai tea, finely ground
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 6 ounces cream cheese
- 3 tablespoons softened butter
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Demerara sugar (unrefined sugar), for sprinkling
Cardamom powder, for sprinkling
Preparation
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, chai tea, vanilla, baking soda, and salt. Beat until light and fluffy, beating in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill about an hour.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough until ¼ inch thick. Use any cookie cutter shape you like, placing pieces 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm and light brown. Transfer to wire rack and let cool. Frost cookies with cream cheese frosting. Immediately sprinkle with Demerara sugar and ground cardamom powder.
Cream Cheese Frosting: Whip the cream cheese and butter on high with an electric beater. Add confectioners’ sugar and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, making sure the frosting has a completely creamy texture.