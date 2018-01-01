Sari King of Crazy Woman Cookies in Boyne City shares her recipe for chai cookies with cream cheese frosting just in time for the holiday season.

Ingredients Chai Cookies 8 ounces unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon chai tea, finely ground

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour Cream Cheese Frosting 6 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons softened butter

1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract Demerara sugar (unrefined sugar), for sprinkling

Cardamom powder, for sprinkling