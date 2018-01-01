Carrot and Caramelized Onion Cream Soup

1. Melt the butter in a large stock pot over medium heat. Peel and slice the onions and toss with the butter in the stock pot. Cook the onions, stirring occasionally, until they begin to caramelize and release their sugars and turn brown. Do not let the onions burn.

2. Once caramelized and deep brown in color add the wine and boil until it is reduced by half. Add 1 cup of the stock and reduce until almost all of the liquid is evaporated.

3. Add the carrots to the pot and turn the heat to low. Cover the pot allowing the carrots to sweat and release their moisture. Once they are sweating add enough stock to cover the carrots and cook slowly over moderate heat until the carrots soften.

4. Puree the soup using a blender, food processor or hand/stick blender until it is very smooth. You can pass it through a sieve/screen if desired. Return the soup to the pot if removed and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Add the cream and nutmeg is desired.

5. Ladle into bowls and top with a spoon of Crème Fraiche which you can swirl it if desired. You may also top with some finely chopped fresh herbs such as chives, sage or even thyme.

Serves 8