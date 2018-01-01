Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Soup
Minimalist farm-to-table recipes created with local fresh produce paired with homemade infused oils, dressings, marinades, pestos and sauces. By eating seasonally, we reap the benefits of good health through nutrition from fresh, unprocessed and sustainable produce.
Learn more on eating and cooking locally at Kristin’s blog, The Intentional Minimalist.
Ingredients
- 4 large garlic cloves
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons + 5 1/2 cups water
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup celery
- 3 cups fingerling potatoes, sliced
- 4 cups green cabbage, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup parsley
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 4 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled
Preparation
Mince garlic cloves and add to a large metal soup pot with olive oil, 2 tablespoons water and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.
Chop onion and celery and add to soup pot. Cook the onion mixture for 10 minutes uncovered over medium heat. Slice fingerling potatoes, add to onion mixture with 1/4 teaspoon sea salt and 1/2 cup water and cook covered for 10 minutes.
Chop cabbage and add to soup pot with 5 cups water, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and pepper. Cover soup pot and bring to boil, then reduce to medium-low and cook covered for 10 minutes. Remove flat parsley leaves from stems and mince. Remove thyme leaves from stems. Remove soup from heat, add parsley and thyme and let rest for a few minutes. Taste soup and adjust seasonings if desired. Serve soup with a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of sea salt and crumbled bacon.